An Andover man who was seriously assaulted outside Tesco Express last month has sadly died.

An Andover man who was seriously assaulted in an incident on River Way last month has sadly died.

John William Carroll, 62, was assaulted outside the Tesco Extra store at around 9.18pm on Thursday, 29 July.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but sadly passed away on Tuesday 10 August.

Releasing his image today, his family said: “John was a well-loved man to all those who knew him. We, as a family, would like our privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.”

We are now treating this incident as a homicide investigation and continue to appeal for anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, that may assist to come forward.