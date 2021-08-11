Officers are appealing for information from the public as they carry out searches to locate a missing Poole man

Dorset Police received a report at 10.08am on Wednesday 11 August 2021 raising concern for the welfare of Jamie Cox, aged 32.

Jamie is described as white, six feet tall and of medium build with short brown hair.

Chief Inspector Stuart Pitman, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand Jamie has been very upset recently and we are keen to find him as soon as possible to make sure he is safe.

“I am appealing to anyone with information as to his whereabouts, or who sees a man matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Jamie if you see this – please make contact with us or your loved ones and let us know where you are as we just want to ensure you are all right.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Jamie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 11:189.