Firefighters have issued a battery safety reminder after a fire at a car workshop on Tower Road in Willesden

Half of a single-storey car workshop was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical fault within a lithium-ion battery pack.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fire, heat and smoke damaged eight vehicles and a range of work benches, some of which were used to store and charge various tools powered by lithium-ion batteries.

“Batteries can present a fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, submerged in water or damaged, so it’s really important to protect them against being damaged and charge them safely.

“Unplug devices once they have finished charging and always make sure you use the right charger for your device.”

The Brigade was called at 9.46pm and the fire was under control by 10.37pm. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Willesden, West Hampstead and North Kensington fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ battery safety tips