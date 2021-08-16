Child fighting for their life after car ploughs into a number of pedestrians in Ardingly in mid Sussex

Officers from Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast ambulance were called to the scene on College Road, Ardingly shortly after 4.30pm on Monday (August 16). A child has been seriously injured and four other people are also being treated at the scene by Paramedics.

A spokesman for the NHS Trust said: We currently have a number of ambulances at the scene of an RTC in College Rd, Ardingly. Our crews are treating a number of patients but we are unable to provide further details at present.

A statement from Sussex Police added: “This is an ongoing matter and no further information is available at this time. Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 980 of 16/08.”

