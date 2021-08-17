A Hove man has been jailed following an unprovoked assault that left his victim with a fractured skull

Aftab Miah, 37, of Sherbourne Close in Hove, was jailed for 21 months on Tuesday, July 27, after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent at Lewes Crown Court.

The court heard Miah and his victim – a 24-year-old man – were witnessed arguing on Friday, May 21, at around 11pm in a bar in Second Avenue, Hove.

Miah, who is a trained mixed martial artist, was seen to punch the victim in the face before both men and their respective groups of friends were asked to leave the premises.

The victim and his friends went to another bar across the street, while Miah left the area.

Around an hour later, shortly before 12am, Miah’s victim left the bar and was walking along Second Avenue when Miah got out of the passenger seat of a car that pulled up alongside them.

Witnesses reported seeing Miah punch his victim in the face in an unprovoked attack before getting back in the vehicle and being driven away.

His victim fell backwards and hit his head on the floor, suffering a fractured skull that led to a bleed on his brain.

The attack was captured on CCTV and Miah was arrested the following day after being identified by witnesses.

Four out of the five witnesses were also able to positively identify him from a line-up.

Miah was ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge in addition to his custodial sentence.

Detective Police Constable James Botting said: “This was a callous, unprovoked attack in which Aftab Miah left his victim lying in the street with serious injuries.

“Miah has a number of previous convictions for violent crimes and this custodial sentence has taken a violent offender off our streets.

“Violence of any kind has no place in our city and we will continue working to tackle violent behaviour through enforcement and alongside our partner agencies to try to steer people away from violence.”