An officer who pleaded guilty to harassment has been dismissed from the Met

A misconduct hearing, held on Tuesday, 17 August, found that PC Ajay Singh, attached to the North Area Basic Command Unit, breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct to the level of gross misconduct.

PC Singh pleaded guilty to five counts of harassment in relation to five colleagues – four women and a man – at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, 20 May. He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, 8 September.

During October 2020, PC Singh, while off-duty, made a number of malicious and threatening phone calls to the officers. All calls were made from a withheld number. The victims were subjected to threats, personal insults and verbal abuse.

One of the victims reported the matter on 19 October 2020 and following enquiries by officers, it was established that the phone used during the offences belonged to PC Singh. He was arrested later that day before being released on bail.

On 16 November 2020 he was further arrested in connection to the offences against the remaining victims.

PC Singh was charged on Thursday, 11 March via postal requisition. He has been suspended from duty since 26 October 2020.

After hearing the evidence, the Chair, Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, found that Police Constable Singh had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct. He was dismissed without notice.

Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, in charge of local policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: “The actions of PC Singh were reprehensible, particularly given they were committed against his own colleagues. His motive for these malicious offences remains unclear, and they have had a significant negative impact on his victims.

“This kind of conduct has no place in the Met and the hearing has rightly determined that PC Singh should be dismissed.”