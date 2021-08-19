The group targeted an address in Ounty John Lane, #Stourbridge, at 2.30pm on 16 August.
They prised open an electronic driveway gate before kicking open the front door.
However, the trio fled empty handed after being confronted by the homeowner. Thankfully no-one was injured.
All three offenders were masked and wearing black clothing.
But one donned a monkey mask to carry out the raid and we’re now asking for help to identify him and his accomplices.
CCTV also shows him in a black top with a white EA7 logo on the front.
Anyone who believes they know the men is asked to message us via our website on Live Chat or call 101 quoting crime ref 20/1668579/21.
Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
A man wearing a monkey mask was among a group of burglars who kicked their way inside an elderly couple’s home during a shocking break-in
54 mins ago
1 Min Read
The group targeted an address in Ounty John Lane, #Stourbridge, at 2.30pm on 16 August.
You may also like
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man arrested over Portsmouth Dock worker death
August 28, 2017
BREAKING • COLDINDALE • LONDON
Coldindale Police Station in lockdown following teen drug arrest
August 7, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • MISSING
Concerns raised for missing ten year old girl from Croydon
January 30, 2020
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Woman arrested after Chatham fatal hit and run
August 12, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Wight Aid donation to The Bobby Scheme
February 13, 2019
BREAKING • GATWICK
New drone attacks at Gatwick sees flights diverted
April 28, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE
Is this real or fake?
December 2, 2019
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Car Fire causes long delays over Dartford Crossing
March 20, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX
Shots fired yards from children Play area in Barking
September 1, 2019
BREAKING • HARINGEY • LONDON
Police name KFC worker who was stabbed to death in Haringey
June 24, 2020
BREAKING • LEICESTERSHIRE
Two hurts after vehicle ploughed into tree on A606
April 24, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
Man Jailed after Pedo sting in Bath
May 8, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • WALTHAMSTOW
Police manhunt to trace Walthamstow rapist
12 months ago
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Witnesses are being sought to a serious collision in Dartford
March 15, 2020
BREAKING • GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE
Caroline Searches For Community Campaigners
7 months ago
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • LONDON
Breaking News Man charged with murder following Highgate blaze
February 4, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Police investigate Cowes assault
March 22, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Four arrested as Murder probe launched in Maidstone
August 25, 2019
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Teenager knocked unconscious in Basingstoke.
May 27, 2019
BREAKING • KINGS HILL
Kings Hill in lock down after WW2 bombs found
May 4, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Police given more time to question terror raid suspect
July 14, 2020
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
M3 Closed following Car Fire near Basingstoke
November 30, 2016
BREAKING
Fire crews called to property a blaze in Caterham
June 30, 2019