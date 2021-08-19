A man wearing a monkey mask was among a group of burglars who kicked their way inside an elderly couple’s home during a shocking break-in

The group targeted an address in Ounty John Lane, #Stourbridge, at 2.30pm on 16 August.

They prised open an electronic driveway gate before kicking open the front door.

However, the trio fled empty handed after being confronted by the homeowner. Thankfully no-one was injured.

All three offenders were masked and wearing black clothing.

But one donned a monkey mask to carry out the raid and we’re now asking for help to identify him and his accomplices.

CCTV also shows him in a black top with a white EA7 logo on the front.

Anyone who believes they know the men is asked to message us via our website on Live Chat or call 101 quoting crime ref 20/1668579/21.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.