A man has been jailed for ten years for a string of non-recent sex offences against a child

Steven Roy Reddin, aged 58 years, of Arundel Close in Ryde, abused the child between 1991 and 1994, beginning when the victim was just 9 years-old.

The girl, now an adult, bravely reported this to police in 2019 and a lengthy investigation followed.

As a result, Reddin was charged with the following offences:

2 counts of rape a girl under 16

Gross indecency with a child

Incite a girl under 14 to commit an act of gross indecency

2 counts of indecent assault on a girl

Appearing at Isle of Wight Crown Court on Monday 24 May, he admitted all six offences.

Reddin appeared at the same court today (Friday 20 August) where he was handed ten years in prison, a life time restraining order and a 15 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Gillian Harvey, who led the investigation, said: “The woman in this case has shown incredible courage in coming forward to report this terrible abuse, which she had kept a secret for many years.

“The damage that this type of offending causes, and has caused, is indescribable, but this woman’s bravery has ensured that Reddin has been brought to justice.

“Reddin was fully aware that his actions amounted to abuse of the most horrific kind, yet continued his behaviour without sparing a thought for the impact this would have.”

Police encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak to someone in confidence.