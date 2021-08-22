BREAKING Crawely MISSING SUSSEX

Police in Sussex  are searching for missing 15-year-old Shaun Salmine

Shaun was last seen in Crawley town centre around 8.30pm on Thursday (August 19) but did not return home as planned. Police and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as around 5ft tall and of slim build. His hair is braided with red elastics and when last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit.
If you see Shaun or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 686 of 22/08.