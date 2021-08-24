Four arrested in Met operation to quash crime

Weapons and a quantity of drugs have been seized by officers following a proactive operation in north London.

Operation Surge is a joint operation involving officers from across the Met, including the Violent Crime Taskforce (VCTF) and Taskforce, and targets violence in open spaces on London’s streets.

Officers will identify and target the most serious offenders and tackle the key drivers of violence, while identifying specific issues which allows them to build vital relationships, deter these crimes and make communities feel safer.



The operation will utilise a variety of intelligence-led tactics including, but not limited to, stop and search activity and will include regular operations.

On Friday, 20 August officers from the VCTF and Taskforce carried out proactive patrols in Camden seeking to target not only those who carry and use knives, but also the supply, access and importation of weapons and gang related violence. Another key focus for the unit was to address drug-related violence providing a preventative and enforcement-led response to the issue.

In total the latest phase of operation which ran on Friday resulted in four arrests for various offences.

Sergeant Paul Oladimeji from the Violent Crime Task Force said:

“This surge activity highlights the ongoing work officers are doing to remove dangerous weapons and drugs from our streets. Our key aim was to focus on deterring these crimes and making communities feel safer.

“Tackling violent crime in communities across London is the Met’s top priority. We are working incredibly hard to take weapons off the street, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe. We cannot work alone to combat this issue, we need everyone to come together to create lasting and effective solutions.

“The result of Friday’s operation reflects our relentless work to identify and detain violent offenders as lockdown lifts over the summer.”

Police strongly encourage anyone with information about violence or knife crime in your area to contact Crimestoppers. They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use.