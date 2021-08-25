Police have issued images of a car and are appealing for anyone who can identify it or who has any information to come forward following an arson attack at The Smithy Family home in Welling

Police have issued images of a car and are appealing for anyone who can identify it or who has any information to come forward following an arson attack at a residential address in Welling.

The Fiat Punto – believed to be a Grande model – is light blue with a noticeable dent in the front right wheel arch.

The car is believed to be in the south east London area including Welling, Bexleyheath, Dartford or Greenwich.

Police wish to identify the car and its owner as it is believed to have been used in connection with this incident.

The London Fire Brigade called police at approximately 11.06pm on Wednesday, 14 July to a car on fire on South Gipsy Road, Welling.

Officers and the LFB attended and the fire was extinguished at approximately 00:30hrs.

The cause of the fire is being treated as arson.

There were no injuries. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Danny Banks, from the Serious and Complex Investigations Unit, said: “A team of officers have been diligently to establish the circumstances of this incident. I thank everyone who has already come forward to police.

“We are now focusing our investigation on the car pictured and wish to identify it as soon as possible. If you recognise it, please come forwards and speak to us. No piece of information is too small and could significantly help us in our investigation to establish who is responsible for this attack.

“We ask that anyone with information relating to the car or the incident calls police on 101 or tweets @MetCC quoting CAD 8350/14July. It is vital we hear from you.”

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.