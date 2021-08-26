Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a blaze at an apartment at Crossharbour Plaza
Serious collision investigators are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision in Dartford in which a 10-year-old child died
The girl was taken to a London hospital following the collision which happened while she was walking in Watling Street, near the junction with Meadow Way...
A 21-year-old man who killed a father-of-two as he crossed the road has been jailed for three years
At about 11pm on August 17, 2019, 21-year-old Callum Richardson, previously of Moulton, Northampton, was driving his Ford Fiesta at 48mph when he struck 47...
Man stabbed in Croydon in Broad-day light
A man in his 20’s has been brutally stabbed multiple times in his upper body in broad daylight at 11.55am today within Croydon Town Centre. George Street is...
Met have lost control of street as Two South London beefing Gangs order killing of Hit squad Peckham gang member Lavs
Members of the OFB and MPK and CRO have said that the Police have lost control of the streets after they ordered the killing of a rival gang member on the...
An injured dolphin found stranded on an Isle of Wight Beach has been put to sleep
An injured dolphin found stranded on an Isle of Wight has been put to sleep. The coastguard was alerted to the distressed animal on Hope Beach Thursday...
Man charged with murder rap
Hampshire Constabulary Hampshire Constabulary logotype Operation Experience: Detectives have charged a man with murder Hampshire Constabulary – Nov 05...
Mother in law of The Smithy family has offered a £5,000 reward leading to the arrest of the two people who set fire to the families car
Nick from The Smithy family has revealed that his mother-in-law has offered a £5000 reward leading to the arrest of the two people that are believed to...
Officers believe that the injury was sustained during an altercation between two men during which a vehicle was driven at the victim
Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault on a man in Camden. Police were called at 3.39am on Saturday, 1 August to reports of a...
Collision involving ambulance on the M25
Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car, an ambulance and a HGV on the M25 in the early hours of this morning. The collision...
Thieves steal Customers 3K Bike from Halford’s in Havant
Can you help identify the man in this CCTV image? Police would like to speak to him after the theft of this green coloured custom bike that was stolen in...
Cyclist Rushed to Hospital After Being Hit by Car in Bridgemary Gosport
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Bridgemary, Gosport. Emergency services were called just before 6pm this evening. Police have...
One of the men is alleged to have grabbed her handbag causing the contents to spill onto the floor
Officers investigating an attempted robbery near Harrietsham are appealing for information It is reported a woman walking along the A20 was assaulted after...
Police are appealing for information after jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Southampton. At some time between 1.30pm and 1.40pm on...
Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a tent in which a man was sleeping was reportedly set alight in Canterbury
The victim was asleep in the tent near Toddlers’ Cove park at around 11pm on Sunday 13 June 2021 when the incident happened. It is reported that an...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist in Sidcup in November 2020
Police were called at 8.04am on Tuesday, 17 November 2020 to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist on the A20 Sidcup bypass Kent bound, near...
A town centre assault which left two men with facial injuries has led to two men being jailed for more than 10 years
Alex Griffith and Alfie Clarke attacked the victims, who were unknown to them, following a night out in Dartford in July 2019. Both men were sentenced at...
Police are appealing for assistance in tracing a man who has left a London hospital where he was being treated for a serious head injury. Fidel Knight, 39, of...
Tragically a young man has died in this collision and our thoughts are with his family and friends
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal single vehicle collision in Crowborough on Saturday evening (26 September).A silver Ford Fiesta on the B2100...
Fire Crew called to Fort Victoria Country Park in the West Wight
A fire crew from the Isle of Wight fire and rescue service stationed at Freshwater have been to Fort Victoria Country Park near Yarmouth just after 12.25pm to...
Number of confirmed fatalities after Two Explosions Manchester Arena
There is a major emergency services response to an incident at Manchester’s biggest concert venue Two explosions where are heard at Manchester Arena at...
Major Flooding Hits Cornish Village Coverack as Fire Service Declare Major Incident
Flash floods hit Cornwall with 4ft wall of water ripping up roads, damaging FIFTY properties and forcing residents to be winched to safety by rescue...
An investigation is underway following the death of a woman in Romford. Police were called at approximately 6.45am on Thursday, 2 August to reports of a...
Armed Police find teenager with arm injury at Canning Town market incident
Police say they were called at approximately 6.10pm on Sunday, 15 August to reports of a fight in Ordnance Road, E16. Officers and London Ambulance Service...
Major road closure A36 in place after serious collision
The A36 is currently closed in both directions from its junctions of the A303 (place) to the B3414 (place) with delays of at least 15 minutes covering several...