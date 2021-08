Malcolm Graham was last seen in Pilots View, Chatham, at 8.42am on Thursday 26 August 2021.

He is described as slim with grey hair. He has blue eyes and is around five feet eight inches tall.

Malcolm is believed to be wearing dark blue jeans, a blue zipped t-shirt and black trainers.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Malcolm’s whereabouts. Anyone with information which can help locate him is asked to call 101 quoting reference 26-0621.