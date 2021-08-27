A suspect has appeared in court charged with assault offences in Margate.

Officers were called at around 6.32pm on Sunday 22 August 2021 to a report that a man had been seriously assaulted in Garlinge High Street.

Officers attended and the victim, a man in his 30s, received treatment from medical personnel at the scene before being taken to hospital for further attention.

Adam Silver, of Mere Gate, Margate was later charged with causing wounding with intent.

Mr Silver, aged 35, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August where he was remanded to a hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 27 September 2021.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, has mobile phone footage or information that may assist enquiries is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/ZY/7098/21.