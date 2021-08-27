Police have now confirmed that the M27 is now being reopened in both directions

Police and Highways Agency are working hard to safely restore congested traffic, which has left vehicles stranded in tailbacks for around 4 hours.

The earlier reported incident involved a man that was seen on the other side of barriers at a bridge that overlooks the M27 between junctions 8-9 and saw closures put in place while emergency services worked to talk the man down.

Hampshire Constabulary said “As a measure to protect the safety of the public, we were forced to close the M27 in both directions as always public safety is our utmost priority”

“The man who was seen clinging to the bridge on the wrong side of the barriers has now been talked to safety and is now with emergency services seeking medical intervention”

“Thank you all for your patience while we dealt with this incident we are working to safely restore traffic and fully open the M27 in both directions.