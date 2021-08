Alexander Peat, 34, of Felsham Road, SW15 was charged on Saturday, 28 August, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act, (using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.)

He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 30 September.

Three men – aged 38, 57 and 62 at the time of charge – have previously been charged in connection with the same incident.