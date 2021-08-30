BREAKING ESSEX LONDON ROMFORD

Officers investigating a robbery in which a teenage couple were assaulted on-board a train travelling from Upminster to Romford are today releasing CCTV images in connection

14 mins ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at
 
At 6.30pm on Sunday 25 July a teenage boy and girl were approached by two men, who repeatedly punched the boy and took his bag. They also assaulted the girl while she tried to intervene.
The boy followed the two men along the train and retrieved his bag after they continued to fight him. The men then got off the train at Romford station.
Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 476 of 25/07/21.
 