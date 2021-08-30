Officers investigating a robbery in which a teenage couple were assaulted on-board a train travelling from Upminster to Romford are today releasing CCTV images in connection

At 6.30pm on Sunday 25 July a teenage boy and girl were approached by two men, who repeatedly punched the boy and took his bag. They also assaulted the girl while she tried to intervene.

The boy followed the two men along the train and retrieved his bag after they continued to fight him. The men then got off the train at Romford station.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.