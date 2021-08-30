Officers investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Malton Road between Marton and Great Edstone are appealing for witnesses and information
A jail term has been imposed on a man found with equipment to make methylamphetamine at his home near Dover
Edward King’s property in St Margaret’s at Cliffe was searched after he was found with blank credit cards in March 2021. As well as...
A man has been jailed for five-and-a-half years after he stabbed a member of the public who attempted to stop him following a robbery at a supermarket in West Drayton
More than 130,000 people at risk of unknowingly spreading coronavirus have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace
The weekly NHS Test and Trace statistics have been published, showing that more than 130,000 that may have otherwise have been at risk of unknowingly spreading...
Officers were called to an address in Laud Close after reports that a 34-year-old woman had sadly died Police are now treating this as murder
A murder investigation has now been launched following the death of a woman in Reading on Friday (30/4). Officers were called to an address in Laud Close at...
Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Eastleigh Airport after Broken Windscreen
Southampton Airport has been put a full alert after passenger plane has been forced to make an emergency landing at after developing technical problems It is...
Council Worker Charged with Fraud related to Grenfell Tower Fire
A woman who worked for Kensington and Chelsea Council has been charged with fraud offences relating to the Grenfell Tower fire. Jenny McDonagh, 39 from Abbey...
Firefighters are reminding people to charge electric bicycles and scooters safely after a flat fire on Garfield Road in Colliers Wood
Part of a four-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries. The fire is believed to have...
Major Rail Delays Expected Due to Emergency Works in Hampshire and Surrey
Emergency engineering work will lead to major disruption for passengers on the line between Alton and Farnham tomorrow. It is understood that keeping the line...
Family Escape Serious Injury after People Carrier Rolls Over on the M27 Southampton
A family escaped serious injury after their Silver Peugeot 709 Rollover on the busy M27 Motorway near Southampton on Sunday evening. The Rollover caused major...
The investigation into Cooper identified he was the line holder for the ‘LJ’ dealer group, suppling crack cocaine and heroin into Great Yarmouth
A London man’s been jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin into Great Yarmouth. Ashton Cooper, aged 23 and from Woolwich, was sentenced to four years in...
Two Arrested after 500k Cash find at Channel Tunnel
Two men from Liverpool were arrested for suspected money laundering after £500,000 was found hidden in a van, 1pm Friday. An investigation has been launched...
Woman left fighting for her life after fall from funfair Ride in Yiewsley
A woman has been “seriously injured” following a fall from a funfair ride in Yiewsley on Tuesday night Emergency services including a London air...
Police investigating an incident of outraging public decency on-board a service travelling between Portsmouth Harbour station and Vauxhall station have released a CCTV image in connection with the incident
At just after 7pm on Saturday 21 November 2020, a man sat nearby the victim in the train’s carriage. In view of the victim, the man began touching himself...
Cumbria reporter charged with drugs and driving offences
A High-profile Cumbrian journalist for works for the North West Mail Amy Fenton has been charged with possession of the class A drug cocaine and driving while...
Anna Gratzkowski as reported missing on Saturday from Godinton area of Kent
Anna Gratzkowski, 19, was reported missing at 11.10pm on Saturday 8 August 2020 and enquiries by officers suggest she was seen leaving her home in the Godinton...
Almost £1 million has been recovered from a money launderer who hid bundles of cash within a secret compartment in his van
Faisal Khan is suspected to have been a courier for an organised crime group concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and was jailed for six years in...
Police have welcomed the sentence handed down to 35 year old Christine Connor
Police have welcomed the sentence handed down to 35 year old Christine Connor, at Laganside Crown Court. Connor was sentenced to a total of 24 years...
Police Find Body of Missing Fleet Runner Mark Baldwin
Sad to report that Police have found a body of that believed to missing Fleet Man Mark Baldwin. Specialist search teams have spent a second day searching the...
Police are appealing for information after a disabled man’s bicycle was stolen in Worthing
Officers from Sussex Police are appealing for information after a disabled man’s bicycle was stolen in Worthing. The victim, a 66-year-old local man, had left...
The scheme will provide targeted support for those out of work for three months, with help from writing CV’s to interview coaching, backed by £238 million
Today, the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has launched the new Job Entry Targeted Support scheme (JETS) to help those who have lost their job due to the pandemic get...
Police are urgently appealing to trace missing Leila Liddle-Heckels aged 15 who was last seen in the Headland area of Hartlepool
Leila Liddle-Heckels aged 15 is still missing. She was last seen in the Headland area of Hartlepool on Monday 12th October at 7:15pm. An additional image of...
New chief for Surrey fire and rescue service
Steve Owen-Hughes has been appointed Chief Fire Officer for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. Mr Owen-Hughes joined the service in 2010 as Assistant Chief Fire...
Man tried to entice nine year girl into White Van in Havant
Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident on Allbrook Court between 5.15pm and 5.45pm yesterday Friday, October 7. Parents of the...