Officers investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Malton Road between Marton and Great Edstone are appealing for witnesses and information

The incident happened a 4.45pm on Saturday 28 August 2021 and involved a blue Kawasaki Motorcycle and a Blue Suzuki Swift.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 69 year old man from Essex, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Suzuki, a 24yr old man from Malton, was uninjured. The man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was driving between Amotherby and Marton between 4.45pm and 5.15pm who had a dashcam fitted to their vehicle, is asked to get in touch.

In particular, officers are appealing to the driver and occupants of a dark coloured vehicle which was travelling towards Malton directly ahead of the vehicles involved in the collision, to contact police.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TS Mark Patterson or PC Julie Brown.