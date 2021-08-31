BREAKING CUMBRIA Roa Island

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from Barrow

Matthew Wise, 40, is missing from Roa Island on the 31st August 2021.
He is described as being of average build, with short, dark brown hair and a brown beard. He is believed to be on foot.
If anyone knows where Matthew is they are asked to contact officers on 101.
If Matthew sees this appeal himself he is urged to contact the same number.
 
 
 