Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from Barrow
Drug dealer sentenced to four years behind bars
Samba Cham, 26 of Manor Close, Horley has been sentenced to four years imprisonment after pleading guilty to drug dealing offences. He was arrested on Friday...
Serving Soldier Appears before Court to Answer Teen Girls Death Charges
Micheal Casey a serving British Army Soldier appearing at Basingstoke Magistrates court to answer charges following the death of two teenager running who where...
Sussex Police are extremely concerned for missing Crawley man David Thomas. David, 69, was last seen around 3pm by his family at his home in Crawley on Sunday...
Sadly, the driver of the Micra, an 86-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s sadly died following a collision in Petersfield yesterday afternoon 17th September. The collision...
Forty Hour Stand Off Ends Peacfully
Pagham,West Sussex Tuesday 30th August 2016 A 40-hour stand off between police and a 72-year-old man refusing to leave his house in Pagham, near Bognor Regis...
Officers investigating a collision in Swindon last night are appealing for witnesses
At approximately 10pm on Saturday October 10, the driver of a white BMW travelling from Bath Road, Old Town, lost control on the mini roundabout and collided...
Police arrest Man after School Girl is Followed in Portsmouth
Police in Portsmouth have this evening (Wednesday, October 5) arrested a 41-year-old man after receiving a report of a suspicious man following a 14-year-old...
Man Jailed for Grooming offences
A man has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after being convicted of two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Dale Lucas, aged 27...
UPDATED REOPENED M25 horror crash causes 10 mile grid lock
The #M25 motorway remains closed clockwise between J23 (South Mimms) and J25 (near Cheshunt) following the serious collision this afternoon. There is...
Detectives are investigating a collision in Hounslow that left a man with serious injuries.
At approximately 7.30pm on Friday, 27 November police were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Great West Road, at the...
Updated:Confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 by region in the UK
Confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 by region in the UK. Based on cases reported to Public Health England (PHE) and matched to ONS administrative geography...
One Missing Teenagers found Safe after Police launched major Search for two missing Girls from Alton Copy
Police confirmed this morning (Sunday) that one of the missing teenagers had been located and where safe. But the second was still missing Police becoming...
Man rushed to hospital following late night collision
A man has been rushed to hospital strapped to a spinal board following a late night collision on the Isle of Wight. Emergency services rushed to Victoria...
Police appeal after pensioner is killed in Fatal A303 Norton junction Crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A303 Norton junction at It’s believed that this was a one-vehicle collision, involving a...
Man issued with ten thousand pound fine after hundreds gathered outside Shirebrook leisure centre
A man has been issued with a £10,000 fine under coronavirus legislation after organising a gathering of hundreds of people. The 23-year-old man, who is from...
A teenager has been convicted of the murder of a man in Ashford following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate
Jaydon McFarlane died after he was stabbed by Osita Alagbaoso in Arlington, near Brockfield Road, shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday 14 March 2020. Alagbaoso...
Police Probe after an aggravated burglary in Pinner
Detectives are investigating after an aggravated burglary. The offence is believed to have happened between 8pm and 830pm on Sunday, 10 February at a...
Paedophile jailed for eight years
A man has appeared at York Crown Court today and has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment, with a four year extended licence, for engaging in sexual...
A man has been jailed for a total of 35 years for the murder of a pregnant woman and the manslaughter of her unborn baby son
A man has been jailed for a total of 35 years for the murder of a pregnant woman and the manslaughter of her unborn baby son. Aaron McKenzie, 26, of Peckham...
A man was assaulted by three men who punched, kicked and stamped on him in Haringey
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after an unprovoked attack on a man outside a supermarket in Haringey. At around 7pm on Sunday, 26 April, the 22-year...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist sadly died in a collision on the A29
The incident occurred on the A29 at Fairmile Bottom, near Slindon, around 2.57pm on Wednesday 14 October. A black Aprilia motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall...
Major rescue operation after person falls in Needles Woodland on the Isle of Wight
A major rescue operation is taking place this afternoon on the Isle of Wight after a person fell and broken their femur in a woodland just West of Yarmouth on...
Emergency services called multi vehicle in Newport
Officers from Hampshire Constablary joint Armed Road policing have been called to multi vehicles collision on Horse Bridge Hill in Newport this evening. Four...
Police confirm four stabbed two fighting for life in City of London Bloodbath
Police were alerted by London Ambulance Service at approximately 3.15am on Sunday, 2 August that two men had self-presented at a south London hospital with...