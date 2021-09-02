A Police officer who was viciously punched and assaulted by a criminal – but still doggedly pursued him to make the arrest has won a Bravery Award

PC Katie McGloin was punched in the face by a motorist who ran off, having been stopped by the dog handler officer while she was on patrol in Slough in April 2019.

Having pulled the man over in a cul-de-sac, he got out of the car holding a can of lager before running off towards some houses.

During the pursuit through residential gardens, PC McGloin was swung at by him, and he connected with one hard punch to the officer’s face.

However, she was determined not to let the man, who shook off the effects of being Tasered during the incident, get away with the assault, eventually wrestling him to the ground and making the arrest.

PC McGloin said: “I think it’s just stubbornness and determination and a bit of personal pride because you just think, ‘I don’t want them to have one over me’.

“It’s nice to be recognised. I think there’s a lot of people every day out there who are doing exactly the same. I would do the same again, but there are definitely people out there that have been a lot braver than me.

“For me, it wasn’t bravery; it was just me being a stubborn git, really!”

Initially, the check on the vehicle had come back with no insurance, and as she pulled him over, PC McGloin was hoping to talk to the man. However, as she approached him, he bolted off down an alleyway where she gave chase.

The man ran through a garden with a family in it enjoying the warm weather before he attempted to leap over a small fence. PC McGloin managed to catch up with him at this point, and despite his attempts to punch out at her, she managed to grab his belt to try and drag him back over the fence.

One of his swings caught PC McGloin in the face, and he managed to wriggle free.

A pursuit through several gardens and over high fences ensued, but despite managing to grab hold of his foot, her assailant eventually made it to a busy road before wading across a river. PC McGloin had the presence of mind to call through the registration number of a parked vehicle in the hope it would help back up teams to find her.

By now, the man was exhausted and was walking along the side of the river as PC McGloin caught up with him having had to wade waist-deep across the river to get there.

Despite challenges, the man would not stop, and after warning him he would be Tasered, PC McGloin despatched a cartridge into him.

Despite the barbs dropping him to the ground, he managed to pull one of them off his body, meaning another shot wouldn’t be so effective.

However, with the man only now being an arm’s length or so from her, PC McGloin deployed the Taser again into his left chest area, disabling his left arm. But once again, he pulled the barb out, meaning that PC McGloin was going to have to try and get him under control manually.

The officer managed to pin him down by his wrists after the pair had grappled on the floor, and she had to strike him to stop him wrestling with her and getting the better of her.

She then managed to deploy her CAPTA spray, which eventually incapacitated him.

PC McGloin still didn’t know where she was, but after discovering her location, thanks to help from residents, back up teams arrived and took the man into custody.

“I just didn’t want to let him get away. I think at the point where he’s swinging his arms, and he’s hit me, I just thought, ‘I’m not going to let you win this battle’,” she said.

“His probation officer contacted me after it happened and told me he said had he known how determined I’d been, he just would have stopped straight away.

“He said, ‘I’ve put myself through all of this, and she still got me’. He sent an apology through his probation officer for leaving me with bumps and cuts.”

The offender was charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 42 days in prison.

Thames Valley Police Federation Chair Craig O’Leary said PC McGloin’s nomination was well deserved and she showed true grit and determination to make the arrest.

Craig said: “Katie represents the best of Thames Valley Police officers, running towards danger to keep the public safe. She was relentless that day; there’s no way this guy was going to get away from her despite the assault.

“She says it stubbornness, but it was bravery too. We’ve very proud of Katie, and she’s a very worthy winner of a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award. Many congratulations.”

PC McGloin will attend an Awards Ceremony in the Thames Valley Policing area on September 9th, where an overall winner will be announced.

The awards are in association with JRM Mortgage Solutions. The hashtag for the event is #TVPFedBravery.