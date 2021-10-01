Kent Police is reminding residents of steps they can take to keep their belongings secure after jewellery was stolen during two burglaries in Ashford

The first incident took place in the Godinton area of the town at around 7.45pm on 21 September 2021, when a home was broken into and jewellery was stolen after the property was searched.

The second incident took place between 1.20pm and 3.20pm on 30 September in the same area, when thieves gained entry to another property and again took jewellery.

Detective Constable Sophie West said: ‘These offences are under investigation and I urge anyone with information about either incident to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/183720/21.

‘You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.

‘Becoming the victim of a burglary is extremely rare, but offences such as these, where jewellery is stolen, can have a long-term impact on victims.

‘At this time of the year, as the evenings become darker, we are urging everyone to be vigilant against burglars and to report any suspicious behaviour.’

Officers are also reminding the public of crime prevention advice which can reduce the chance of becoming the victim of this type of crime: