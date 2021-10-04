A 37-year-old woman has been jailed for five years for her part in a violent robbery at a house in Chesterfield

Jessica Hodgkinson, along with a still unidentified man, burst into the home of the elderly couple at around 9am on 26 February 2020.

Shortly before the incident Hodgkinson, of Dundas Road, Sheffield, had attempted to buy cigarettes from a man at a house in Newland Dale, Chesterfield.

She argued with the man about a small discount on the cigarettes and left the house without buying anything.

Hodgkinson came back a short time later with an unidentified man who was armed with a bar and hit the victim over the head with a metal bar.

It was accepted at court that she was unaware that her accomplice was armed until he produced the weapon, but she made no attempt to stop him and then attacked her victim’s bed-ridden wife in her 80s by pulling her around the room.

The pair then ran off with a stash of cigarettes.

CCTV capturing the pair making their escape was seized and a local officer identified Hodgkinson and she was arrested.

After admitting her part in the incident, she was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and another count of attempted robbery.

During the hearing at Derby Crown Court on Monday (27 September) she was also handed a victim surcharge of £181.

Detective Staff Investigator David Wright said: “This was an extremely unpleasant and upsetting attack on two elderly people.

“It was more by luck than judgment that nobody was more seriously injured – with both recovering well from their injuries.

“Hopefully this jail sentence will allow Hodgkinson time to receive support for her drug addiction and prevent further reoffending on her release.”