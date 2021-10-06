Officers investigating a serious assault on Telephone Road in the early hours of Monday, 4 October, have charged a man

Abdulalazim Ahmed, 18, of Washington Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday 6 October).

The charge comes after officers were called to a report of a serious assault outside of an address on Telephone Road, Southsea at 1.25am.

On arrival, a 17-year-old-boy was located with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers arrested a further six people in connection with this incident. A 19-year-old man from Southsea and a 20-year-old man from Croydon were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent.

An 18-year-old man from Southampton, an 18-year-old man from Southsea, a 20-year-old man from Southsea and a 17-year-old boy from Brixton were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent.

They have all been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.