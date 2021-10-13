Enfield teenager airlifted to hospitial after being stabbed in the back

Police were called at approximately 5.43pm on Wednesday 13 October to a report of a stabbing around Hertford Road, Enfield, EN3.

Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and treated a 16-year-old for a stab wound to the back. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

A male was later arrested nearby. Crime scenes remain in place. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5897/13Oct.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.