An extended prison sentence has been imposed on a man who stabbed his victim with a knife
Fire crews called to house blaze in Milton in Portsmouth
Fire crews from Hampshire fire and rescue have been sent to tackle and well developed fire at a property in Portsmouth this morning. Crews were called just...
Smoking Towel causes blaze in Totland
A smoking towel caused a fire at a Totland property this evening calling on the Isle of Wight fire and rescue service to attend A crew from Freshwater attended...
CCTV released over Pensioner Murder
Officers investigating the death of Peter Gouldstone, who died following a violent robbery in his home, have released new CCTV footage as they continue to...
Three charged following Ashford Robbery
Three teenagers are to appear in court charged in connection with a robbery in Kennington, Ashford. Kent Police was called to the Co-op in Faversham Road at 7...
Teenager fighting for his life after Luton stabbing
Police are currently at the scene of a stabbing in Park Street, Luton A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries...
Man sent to prison for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of CS spray
A county lines drug dealer has been jailed for three years and one month after he was caught with heroin, crack cocaine and CS spray in Lawford Road, Rugby. On...
A woman who spat at an emergency services worker during the Coronavirus pandemic has been jailed
A woman who spat at an emergency services worker during the Coronavirus pandemic has been jailed. She has sent to prison for 26 weeks and ordered to pay £100...
A man has died following a single vehicle collision in Haverthwaite in Cumbria
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to a one vehicle collision on the B5278 near Haverthwaite at 4.20pm on Saturday, August 7th. A dark-coloured...
Fire Crews Battle Major Blaze On Hayling Island
Fifty fire fighters are currently dealing with a major fire on Hayling Island this afternoon. Seven fire crews have been called to Southwood...
London top cop and two other found guilty of possession and distribution of an indecent images of a child
Three people, including a Metropolitan Police officer, have been found guilty of offences following an investigation into the possession and distribution of an...
Fire crews called to rubbish ablaze in Dover
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a rubbish fire on Folkestone Road in Dover. Two fire engines were sent to the scene and...
Cowes Lifeboat called to motorboat with no fuel
A 12m motor yacht found herself with no fuel off Egypt Point. She dropped her anchor and paid out all her 45m of chain but appeared to be dragging. A PAN PAN...
Two hundred wraps of heroin and 120 cannabis plants have been seized from an industrial site in Iwade
Class A drugs and 120 cannabis plants have been seized from an industrial site in Iwade. Two hundred wraps of heroin or cocaine were found at the location...
Driver assaulted with weapon in Rochester
Witnesses are sought after a motorist was violently assaulted following a traffic dispute in Rochester. It is reported the victim was struck in the face with a...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A32
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A32 yesterday evening (4 February). Police were called just before 8pm to reports of a...
Murder probe launched in Southend
A murder investigation’s started following the death of a man in Southend. A man was found with stab wounds in Cromer Road at around 11.50pm yesterday...
Seventeen injured in paddle steamer collision
HM Coastguard was made aware at 5.28pm today (September 3) of an incident in which a paddle steamer collided with Brodick Pier on the Isle of Arran. It is...
Man arrested after Stabbing in Soutampton
Police are investigating a serious assault on Golden Grove, Southampton at around 1am on Monday, January 9. A man in his 30s was reported to have suffered a...
Southampton roof top pair on released on bail by Police
The two men arrested for firearm offences in connection with the incident in Southampton city centre have been questioned and released on conditional bail to...
Detectives investigating an assault in which two teenage boys and a woman sustained injuries are appealing for witnesses to come forward
Detectives investigating an assault in which two teenage boys and a woman sustained injuries are appealing for witnesses to come forward. At approximately 8...
Man charged with murder of Gosport woman following fire
Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Gosport have today (Sunday 4 August) charged a man with her murder. The body of Kelly-Ann Case, 27, of Grange...
Teen stabbed after knifepoint robbery in Ryde
A teenager has sustained facial and chest injuries following a knifepoint robbery in the Swanmore area of Ryde during the early hours of this morning (Sunday)...
Eleven people charged in connection with violent disorder at London Luton Airport
Eleven people have been charged in connection with a violent disorder that took place at London Luton Airport yesterday morning (14 May). We were made aware of...
Police have released CCTV images following an armed robbery at the Co-Op store on the corner of White Dirt Lane and Drift Road in Clanfield. Shortly before...