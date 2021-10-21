BREAKING KENT SITTINGBOURNE

An extended prison sentence has been imposed on a man who stabbed his victim with a knife

October 21, 2021
Andre King, 20, stabbed the victim after he saw him involved in an altercation at the accommodation he lived at.
During the evening of 10 June 2021, King had been in his room in the property in Burley Road, link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/sittingbourne?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWVqg5ieMwvhTHt5Q-1RVQIiG4WxcXsrSke2mqEbG2AfeDFMsTy9Qx7VgBFv5my3xzRgT90CG8mztVIl5npWz15ehtR77kF74soiu8HscMnff-mAgIrTvBLBqyBYeufHvfjPf97YnD91UNNdWaVyfNWuNRwm5Y01lN-Hd7nbMSxo64UK44X5Vg2FLM3OP8yarg&__tn__=*NK-R">#Sittingbourne, when he heard a commotion downstairs.
He went to see what was going on and after a short time returned to his room. He then put on a stab vest, returned outside and sprinted towards the victim, who was walking with an associate. The offender then shouted “Who’s got a knife then?” before stabbing the victim in the ribs.
King was arrested at the property and arresting officers went on to seize a kitchen knife and a stab vest from his room.
The victim received hospital treatment but has since made a full recovery.
King was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and later pleaded guilty.
At Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 18 October 2021, he was jailed for fours and will serve another four years on extended licence.
Investigating officer Police Constable Michael Nolan said: ‘King clearly did not learn his lesson from his previous conviction, having been jailed for the manslaughter of a man in 2018.
‘He is clearly a dangerous individual who has no hesitation in inflicting serious injuries on others.’
