Police are currently on scene of a serious collision in Brook Street, Colchester

Officers were called shortly after 5.40pm today (Monday 25 October) to a collision involving two vehicles.

The road is currently closed while they investigate and the road is expected to remain closed for much of this evening.

Police arrested advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Officers are needing anyone who has any CCTV or dash cam footage to contact then

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 1001 of 25 October.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.