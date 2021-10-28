Sidney Cooke, now 94, was jailed for life with a minimum five-year term in 1999 for the abuse of two brothers
You may also like
Stalker John Bond wanted by police
Police are searching for John Bond, who is wanted in connection with serious harassment offences. The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to harassment but has since...
Polish National who tried to smuggle cocaine worth almost a million pounds into the UK has been jailed
A Polish National who tried to smuggle cocaine worth almost a million pounds into the UK has been jailed for six years and nine months. The NCA launched an...
Children eligible for free school meals will benefit from a national voucher scheme allowing them to continue to access meals whilst they stay at home. Schools...
Huge Explosion and Smoke seen over the Solent
A number of people reached following the huge explosion in Southampton, where smoke can be seen across the Solent. Demolition work has been confirmed to be...
Arson attack investigation launched on the Isle of Sheppey
Witnesses are sought by officers investigating a suspicious fire in Sheerness. Kent Police was called to a property in Victoria Street at around 4.25am on...
42 charged and 831 arrests at Extinction Rebellion protests
As of 10am on Sunday, 21 April, 831 arrests have been made since Monday, 15 April in connection with ongoing Extinction Rebellion protests. 42 people have been...
Officers investigating a reported burglary at an address in Bournemouth are issuing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to
It was reported that between 11pm on Saturday 5 June 2021 and 5.45am on Sunday 6 June 2021 a property in Malmesbury Park Road was broken into and a number of...
Major cliff operation after COVIDOT get cut off by incoming tide in Seaford
Coastguard Rescue Teams from Newhaven and Burling Gap are working to rescue a person who has become stuck on the cliffs at Seaford this evening...
Video that proves the New Forest is Britain’s most underrated national park
We spent a great afternoon in the New forest and manage to capture to this great footage. All say Ahhhh
[ytp_video source=”M7PrtMjAMJI”]
Police are growing concerned for the safety of two missing teenage girls
Jayden Hassan from Croydon, and J’Nea Beecher from Southwark, both aged 14, have been missing since Monday 6, August. They were last seen that day at...
Police were called by London Ambulance Service to reports of a stabbing at a residential property in Marlborough Road, Dagenham
A man has been convicted of manslaughter after two people were stabbed at a dinner party in Dagenham. Vasile Firanda, 60 , of Marlborough Road, RM8, appeared...
Police are very concerned for the safety of Charlie Measor after vehicle roll over in Wadhurst
Police are very concerned for the safety of Charlie Measor, 22, who we think was driving a car that rolled over in #Ticehurst, near #Wadhurst, around 3am...
A man has been jailed for the murder of a woman in Wigan and the attempted murder of a member of the public who tried to intervene
At around 4pm on Wednesday 20 May 2020, police were called to reports of a stabbing on Upholland Road in the Orrell area. Officers attended a property and...
Emergency services called to Man and Dog trapped in van under the A20 in Sidcup
Emergency have been called to deal with a two vehicle incident incident a mini van and a car. Fire crews were scrambled along with Police and...
A teenager has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed at West Ham Underground Station
A teenager has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed at West Ham Underground Station — while another man was stabbed at Abbey Road DLR Station shortly...
Police officer mowed down by vehicle that failed to stop after drug deal took place in Bermondsey
A police officer was injured after a vehicle failed to stop for Police in South East London on Friday evening. At approximately 8.50pm on Friday, 7 February...
Further arrests after serious assault in Ramsgate
More arrests have been made during planned search warrants after a man was seriously injured in Ramsgate. Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime...
Border Force prioritising checks on medical equipment
Border Force prioritising checks on medical equipment to make sure medical equipment reaches the NHS frontline quicker, Border Force will be prioritising...
Man approach’s Boy on the Isle of Wight
Officers in Ryde are appealing for witnesses after receiving a report of a suspicious man who approached a 10-year-old boy on Bennett Street at around 3.30pm...
A woman who stabbed her partner five times has been jailed for four and-a-half years.
Ami-brie Dornan, 37, and the man, who is in his 50s, had arrived at their home in Pendle Drive, Basildon after leaving a nearby pub at around 11pm on 22...
A man arrested on suspicion of the murder and indecent assault of Stuart Lubbock at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore has been released under investigation by police
Mr Lubbock, 31, was found dead in the TV presenter’s pool in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001 following a party. The unnamed suspect, aged 50, was arrested in...
Op Cleveland is a targeted approach to violence and drug related offences in the West Croydon Area
A robust and intelligence led approach is being taken in the area by a team of dedicated officers focused on bringing offenders to justice that are committing...
A former taxi driver has been jailed for 10 years for raping a passenger in the back of his cab
Anthony Marcus Jones, of the Mount Estate in Milford Haven, was found guilty of raping a woman who was too inebriated to consent while entrusted with...