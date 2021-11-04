Man charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication

A man who was charged with sharing a terrorist publication has appeared in court.

Sabbir Miah, 28 of east London, was charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication (contrary to section 2 of the Terrorist Act 2006).

He first appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3 November, and he was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Friday, 19 November.

Miah was arrested on Tuesday, 2 November by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) and charged later that evening.