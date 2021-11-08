Folkestone rape suspect found with a gun has been charged and remanded in custody

A 46-year-old man is to appear in court charged with raping a woman in Folkestone.

Kent Police was called to a report of a rape at a property in Tontine Street at around 3pm on Friday 5 November 2021. Officers attended and recovered an imitation pistol following a search of a nearby car.

Richard Scaife, of Camden Crescent, in Dover, was charged by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate with two counts of rape and possession of a firearm while committing an offence.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 8 November 2021 where he was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 6 December.