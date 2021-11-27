Police close the A2 after overturned vehicle between Wincheap and Bridge in Kent

Kent Police was called at 8.20am on Saturday 27 November 2021 to reports a car had overturned while travelling on the A2 coast-bound between Wincheap and Bridge. No serious injuries were reported however the incident did cause the A2 to become obstructed and the carriageway was therefore closed to ensure public safety. Due to ice on the road, a road closure is continuing to be enforced between Wincheap and Bridge, and also on the London-bound carriageway up to Brenley Corner.

Highways crews are working to make the road safe before the road is reopened.