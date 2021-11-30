Officers investigating fraud have made two arrests following a suspicious incident in Margate

A man in his 90s living in the Cliftonville area contacted Kent Police on Wednesday 24 November 2021 after two people attended his home claiming a parcel had been delivered there by mistake.

Officers attended and further enquiries have suggested an online account with a retailer may have been fraudulently set up in the victim’s name.

A 68-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested later the same day on suspicion of fraud and were later released pending further enquiries.

While an investigation is ongoing, residents are being reminded to stay vigilant when approached at their front doors.

The national Take Five campaign to prevent fraud offences advises people to take the following three key steps:

Stop: Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or personal information.

Challenge: Is this person really who they say they are? Could it be fake? It’s okay to reject, refuse or ignore requests for your financial or personal details. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.