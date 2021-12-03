Witnesses are being urged to come forward following three similar robberies in Ashford on Friday 3 December 2021

The first incident took place in an alleyway alongside the Heathfield Estate near to Canterbury Road at around 7.40am. A woman in her mid to late 40s was approached by a man who tried to grab her handbag but she resisted, held onto it firmly, and he ran away empty-handed in the direction of the estate.

The second incident involved a victim in her 70s. She was walking in Cemetery Lane at around 8am towards the cycle path that crosses the M20 at Junction 9. A man walked passed her then turned and attempted to grab her bag, which was across her body. She resisted but was pulled down to the ground and grazed her knees and elbows. Nothing was reported stolen.

Later that morning, at around 10.20am, another woman in her late 70s was robbed of her bag in Bockhanger Lane. The victim tried to resist but was unable to and the suspect ran away with her belongings including cash, keys and cards in the direction of Grosvenor Road. The victim was not injured but was shaken up following the incident.

All three robberies took place in the same area of Ashford and the suspect in all three incidents is described as being around 5 feet 6 inches tall, possibly in his 20s and wearing a black hooded top and jogging bottoms. The suspect in Canterbury Road was described to police as being Asian but in the other two robberies the man appeared to the victims to be black.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw anything or who has information that could help with their enquiries. They are particularly keen to see any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may have been captured in those locations around the time of the offences.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 03-0177 for Canterbury Road, 03-0567 for Cemetery Lane or 03-0335 for Bockhanger Lane.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.