Josephine Lye, 20, has been missing from her home address in Salisbury since shortly before 11am this morning (03/12) and we are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as white, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with long, dark hair. She is understood to be wearing green leggings, a black hooded jumper and black sliders. Image attached.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log 99 of today’s date (03/12). In an emergency call 999.