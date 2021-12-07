A police dog helped locate a man hiding in #Dartford shrubland as officers uncovered a stash of cocaine and cash

On Tuesday 7 December 2021 at around 3.20am the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for police in Northfleet and was pursued to Ebbsfleet Walk where the car came to a halt.

Two people tried to run from patrols but one man, aged 37 from London, was detained on suspicion of failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

During the man’s arrest a police constable was assaulted and patrols found more than £1,000 cash in the car, as such he was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A second person had fled the vehicle and was pursued by officers on foot with the help of PD Chewy and the police helicopter. The suspect was seen jumping over a high fence and into an area of shrubland where he was eventually located hiding under a tree.

The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, was found to be in possession of cocaine, more than £200 in cash and several mobile phones. All the items were seized and he was also arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle and for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Both men remain in police custody as enquiries continue.