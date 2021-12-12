Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man
Households warned over fake Royal Mail missed delivery card scam – and it could cost you £45
Households warned over fake Royal Mail missed delivery card scam – and it could cost you £45 Victims of the convincing scam say it cost them £45 when they...
Woman killed by train near Whitstable
Sad to report that a woman was hit and killed by a train at the level crossing on Monkshill Road in Graveney between Faversham and Whitstable shortly before...
First Pictures from the scene of two attempted murders in Tilehurst near Reading
Officers from Thames Valley Police are currently on the scene of a double stabbing incident in Lucey Close, Tilehurst, which is currently being treated as an...
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed on London Bus in Tottenham
A man fighting for his life after being stabbed on the number 67 bus in Tottenham Police were called at 2.19pm on Sunday, 11 August to Seven Sisters Road, at...
A quick message about e-scooters
A bit of advice, free of charge (unlike the electric scooters that will need charging).You might have seen some news stories about electric scooters this...
Two Paragliders killed in Mid air collision over Krusevo
A respected paraglider has been killed in a mid air collision in Krusevo we sadly report this evening. it is understood that Innes Powell was rushed to...
Drivers are facing relentless rises in the price of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts this summer after another 3.4p and 2.7p were added to a litre of each respective fuel in July, new RAC Fuel Watch figures show
Last month saw the largest rise in the price of unleaded since January and means on average a litre now costs 135.13p – a price not seen since late September...
The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her condition was assessed as non-life-threatening, although she continues to receive treatment for her injuries
Detectives are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured after falling from the window of a property in Haringey. Police were called at 9...
A man has been jailed for rape, false imprisonment and GBH
Yonattan Aroldy Gonzalez Pineda, 33, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of 11-and-a-half years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on...
Do you recognise this person? At 11.30pm on Tuesday 14 May, Three males walked past Bramley Ambulance Station and one proceeded to cause criminal damage to a...
While the pensioner lay injured on the floor, the man rifled through her handbag and stole her purse before fleeing the home
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to trace after a pensioner was robbed in her own home in Lewisham. On Friday, 2 October, the victim...
Further arrest over murder of Jade. Moodie
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jaden Moodie. He has been taken to an east London police station where he remains for...
Police are urgently appealing to the public to help trace the whereabouts of James Phillips, 19, who is missing from his home in Swindon
He was found to be missing at 10am today (15/10) and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. He is described as being mixed race, about 5ft...
Travellers move in just in time for Victorious Festival in Southsea
Travellers who have taken up residence on the Canoe Lakes in Southsea have been ordered to move on. It seems that their ideas of a free VIP ticket to the...
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Terrell Davis in Lambeth on Sunday, 22 November have charged a man.
Tyrece Fuller, 21 , of Tavy Close, Lambeth, was charged on Saturday, 28 November. He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 30...
McDonalds to ‘re-open in UK’ in May but ‘only for drive-thru and delivery’
Progress is being made to reopen Mcdonald’s restaurants in the UK by mid-May. The process will start slowly, with food only available via delivery or...
Sussex Police are extremely concerned for missing Crawley man David Thomas. David, 69, was last seen around 3pm by his family at his home in Crawley on Sunday...
The pilot nor aircraft had the required licences or permissions to operate commercially reveals report that killed two
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) publishes its final report into the loss of Piper PA-46-310P Malibu, N264DB, on 21st January 2019. The...
Man rushed to hospital after vehicle overturns yards from Buckingham Palace
A man has been rushed to hospital with injuries to both his legs after the car he was driving overturned in #Victoria, central-London. Met Police say they were...
Man jailed after cocaine supply in Surrey
A man has been imprisoned for 30 months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine after being stopped by police in Horley in March 2018...
Two arrested as part of roads policing initiative targeting dangerous drivers
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit have arrested two drivers as part of a targeted initiative aimed at detaining motorists who are believed to pose the...
A drunk driver who crashed into another car while trying to do a U-turn on the M6 has been jailed
Moses Khombe (pictured left), 41, of Lake View, Dunstable, appeared at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Monday, November 23rd) where he was sentenced to two...
Counter terrorism detectives have arrested a man at an airport in London in a pre-planned operation
Officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command arrested the man, aged in his 20s, at Heathrow Airport at approximately 6.11pm today, Wednesday, 3...
Officers have seized a loaded firearm and arrested four men following a routine stop in Harrow
Officers have seized a loaded firearm and arrested four men following a routine stop in Harrow. At about 10pm on Thursday, 20 August, Violent Crime Taskforce...