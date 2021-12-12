BREAKING LANCASHIRE MANCHESTER

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man

Giovanni Lawrence is wanted on suspicion of murder.
It is in connection with the fatal stabbing of teenager Rhamero West in Trafford on 9 September 2021.
He is known to have links to Manchester and may also have links to London and West Yorkshire.
The public is advised not to approach Lawrence and to call the police urgently if they have seen him.
Anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of Giovanni Lawrence is asked to call police on 0161 856 6377, 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.
Details can also be submitted anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
