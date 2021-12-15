Sussex Police set to appeal Katie Price Court Sentence
A man and a boy have been sentenced in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter in Newham in August 2019
On Tuesday, 6 April at the Old Bailey Rahiem Anderson, 18 of Carlton Close, Upminster was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 18...
A man has been arrested after 28 cannabis plants were discovered at an industrial estate in Mere
Officers attended Quarryfields Industrial Estate this morning (26/11) due to concerns raised about the possibility of drugs activity. In particular, there were...
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Shepherds Bush have made two arrests
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Shepherds Bush have made two arrests. The males – aged 17 and 18 – were arrested on suspicion of the murder of...
A man has sadly died following a collision at Harwich International Port
A lorry and a pedestrian collided in a parking area shortly before 5.10pm onThursday 26 November.Sadly the pedestrian, a man aged in his 50s, died at the...
Man had his head kicked around like a football in Crayford Gardens
Police were called at 4:18pm today to an assault at The Parade in Crayford. An unresponsive man in his 40s was found. One person who asked not to be...
Would be Model has turned into a burglar who’s has been charged with eight offences in the Tunbridge Wells and Cranbrook areas
A suspected burglar has been charged with eight offences in the Tunbridge Wells and Cranbrook areas. On 2 January 2020, a car was reported stolen from Forest...
Peado Labourer David Nicholas Wilson has admitted 96 sex abuse offences against 51 boys aged four to 14 from across the UK
Labourer David Nicholas Wilson, 36, created and used the series of fake identities to contact the victims on Facebook and other social media. Using...
UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK
UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK: As of 9am 3 April, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 tested positive. As of 5pm on...
Fire breaks out at Fleet Dry cleaners
Fire crews from have been called to an incident at a Fleet dry cleaners this morning. Three fire engines Crews from Rushmoor attended the early morning call...
Terror suspect further arrested for attempted Murder
A 29-year-old man arrested following the incident in Westminster yesterday, Tuesday 14 August, remains in custody at a south London police station. The man...
The seven Nigerian internationals involved in the maritime security incident rebailed by Police
Seven Nigerian internationals involved in the maritime security incident which took place on board the Nave Andromeda off the Isle of Wight on Sunday, October...
Police confirm blank firing handgun and a knife were seized from Crawley College as Teenager remains in Custody
Sussex Police would like to recognise the bravery of two members of Crawley College staff who tackled an armed suspect during an incident on Monday afternoon...
A 15 year old girl, a 16 year old boy, a 33 year old woman and a 37 year old man all remain in police custody
15 year old Josh Reeson has been identified as the boy who tragically died in York on Sunday (27 September), after taking illegal drugs. Specially trained...
Detectives are investigating the murder of a teenager in Tulse Hill
Police were called to Norwood Road near the junction with Station Rise SE27 at 10.30pm on Sunday, 31 December. Police and London’s Air Ambulance attended...
Man rushed to hospital after he was trapped under a lorry at Manor House Tube station
Emergency services have been called after a man has become entrapped under a lorry near to Manor House tube station on Seven Sisters Road in Hackney this...
Man charged over Ilford Murder
Detectives investigating the murder of Seyed Khan, 49, have charged a man. Mr Khan, from Thamesmead, was formally identified today, Monday 5 February. Imran...
Two remain in Custody as Murder Probe is launched after a man dies after being set on fire on the A406 in Ilford
Police were called at approximately 11.45pm on Tuesday, 18 June to reports of a fire on land next to the southbound carriageway of the A406. The London Fire...
Man charged with burglary at Hastings pharmacy
Police investigating a burglary at a pharmacy in Hastings have charged a man. Officers were called to Kamsons Pharmacy in York Buildings around 1.45am on...
Missing 11 year old who has links to Southwark and Kent
Police need your help to find high risk missing child, Kameron GORDON. He’s 11yrs old, been missing overnight. Maybe in school uniform including burgundy...
Police appeal for dash cam following fatal collision
Detectives investigating a collision in Croydon are appealing for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward. Police and London Ambulance...
Appeal for witnesses following dangerous dog – Newbury
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a dog bit a man in Newbury. It happened at around 12.30pm on Monday (10/5), when the victim, a man in his...
A teenager is today learning the harsh realities of using a knife after finding himself locked up for stabbing a man in the back after an argument
Eighteen-year-old Joshua Price argued and goaded his victim before chasing him through Mansfield town centre. Price then continued to argue with a 42-year-old...
Thames Valley Police is releasing a new appeal for information in relation to missing teenager Leah Croucher from Milton Keynes. Leah was last seen on...
HS2 has taken possession of Broadwater Lake – a stunning wetland nature reserve – as it begins work on a rail viaduct
This popular wild haven is renowned nationally for the diversity of breeding wetland birds and the numbers of wintering waterbirds such as goldeneye and smew...