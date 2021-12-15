BREAKING CRAWLEY SUSSEX

Sussex Police set to appeal Katie Price Court Sentence

December 15, 2021
Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Dial Post, Horsham, has today been sentenced at Crawley Magistrates’ Court after she pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while unfit through drink.
It related to a single-vehicle collision in West Grinstead at 6.20am on September 28 this year.
She was given a 16-week suspended sentence, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions to be completed within the next 12 months.
The court also disqualified her from driving for two years, and ordered her to pay £85 costs.
Supt James Collis, Head of Roads Policing for Sussex Police and Surrey Police, said: “Today’s sentencing, as the judge explained, could have and should have been much worse and, in our view, Price is extremely lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars.
“Given the circumstances and her history of motoring offences, it’s clear she did not consider the risk of her actions to the wider public or the implications for her own family. We are now exploring whether we can appeal this sentence.”
