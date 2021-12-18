Another family left grieving before Christmas: As Met launch Fourth Murder probe in a week after London stabbing

Detectives have launched a murder investigation in Southwark and are urging people to come forward with any information.

Police were called to reports of a fight outside House of Ramish2 barber’s on Choumert Road, close to Rye Lane, SE15 at approximately 3.15pm on Friday, 17 December.

Officers attended and a man was found with stab injuries. He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital in a critical condition.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead at 6.08pm His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Whilst formal identification has not taken place, officers have named him as 27-year-old Jobari Gooden.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation, supported by colleagues from the Central South BCU.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, the senior investigating officer, said: “We need to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw what happened as a matter of urgency.

“This attack took place in the early afternoon and in the middle of Peckham Rye. We know the area was busy, with people going to the shops or the market. I expect that many people saw the fight, the knife that was used, and subsequent fatal attack. Did you see where the suspect went?

“We’re a week away from Christmas, and at a time when many families come together to celebrate, another family in London is grieving following a violent attack in the heart of the community. I would ask you to do the right thing and call police.

“If you do not wish to speak with us, you can contact Crimestoppers in confidence. Any bit of information could prove vital.”

A crime scene remains in place, and several roads in the vicinity including Rye Lane, Choumert Road and Bournemouth Road are closed to traffic.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4252/17Dec. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.