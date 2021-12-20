M4 Closed after vehicle leaves carriageway as emergency service battle to save person who has gone into cardiac arrest

The M4 motorway on the Berkshire/ Wiltshire border is currently closed westbound between Junction 14 Hungerford/Wantage and Junction 15 Swindon/Marlborough due to a serious collision.

All emergency services have been called to an upturned vehicle that has come to rest up an embankment near Membury services.

The driver is suspected to have had a medical episode moments before the collision and remains entrapped in the vehicle

Paramedics are carrying out cycles of CPR after the driver went into cardiac arrest. It is understood that the driver has been left with life-changing injuries.