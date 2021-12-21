Two people have been arrested following a report of an assault in St Stephens Walk, Ashford

Kent Police was called to the location shortly before 3am on Monday 20 December 2021 following a report that a woman had been assaulted. Police dog Coty was called to assist in the search for the suspects and picked up a scent, locating them near Watermead Close.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s were both arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone from the area who may have dashcam or doorbell footage that would assist officers with their investigation.

If anyone can help police please contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/261274/21.