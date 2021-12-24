BREAKING GILLINGHAM KENT

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is reminding the public to take extra care with bonfires following a fire at a property on Vicarage Road in Gillingham

December 24, 2021
1 Min Read

Two fire engines were sent to the incident following reports of a bonfire that had spread to the side of a building and a large pile of rubbish. On arrival,crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and prevent any further fire spread to the rest of the property.

