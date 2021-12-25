Police are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision in Tring

The incident happened on the A4251 at around 10.30pm yesterday (Friday 24 December).

One vehicle was involved – a white 1979 Volkswagen Polo, which collided with the central island and a lamppost.

The front seat passenger – a woman in her twenties – sadly died. Her family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The driver – a 26 year old man from Hemel Hempstead – was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

Sergeant Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have lost their loved one so close to Christmas.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to get in touch. The vehicle, being a 1979 model, is very distinctive so hopefully there are a number of witnesses. Did you see the collision or the events leading up to it?

“If you think you might have caught what happened on dash cam, please review it and let us know. Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to our investigation.”