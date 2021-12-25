Police are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision in Tring
Surrey Council issue statement after a number of Surrey Schools say they won’t be opening for any children
A Spokesman for Surrey County Council said:We would like to thank all of our school leaders and staff for their continued hard work and dedication during...
A Thanet man who carried out a bloodied assault and left his victim with serious injuries has been jailed for six years. In the early hours of Friday 18...
Police bail Southampton Lucy McHugh Murder Suspect
Police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Southampton have bailed a man arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child...
Man Jailed for Grooming offences
A man has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after being convicted of two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Dale Lucas, aged 27...
A new health and social care tax will be introduced across the UK to pay for reforms to the care sector and NHS funding in England, the PM has said
Boris Johnson said it would raise £36bn for frontline services in the next three years and be the “biggest catch-up programme in the NHS’...
Motorcyclist freed from beneath parked car
Firefighters assisted at the scene of an incident in Beverley Road, Maidstone after a motorcyclist came off a motorbike and became wedged beneath a parked car...
Sixty firefighters battle blaze overnight in Neasden
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are dealing with a fire at a recycling plant on Neasden Lane in Neasden. A large stack of mixed...
Rachael Ademuyiwa , 15, is #Missing from #Bromley
The teenager has autism and suffers with her mental health. Her family and police are extremely concerned for her wellbeing. Rachael was last seen wearing red...
Man arrested by armed officers in North London after child shooting
Detectives investigating a shooting in Brent in which a child was seriously injured have made an arrest. At around 5am on Friday, 5 June, officers executed...
An Murder investigation has begun after a teenage boy was found with fatal stab wounds in Croydon
Police were called to London Road, West Croydon, at 6.14pm on Thursday, 18 November to reports of a fight in progress amongst a group of people. Officers...
Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary which occurred in Reading
The incident took place on Monday (9/11) at about 8.50pm at an address in Elm Park Road. A group of three men knocked on the door of the property and when the...
A prolific offender has been jailed for four years and six months following a number of burglaries in Bournemouth
Kevin Arthur Appleby, 47 and of Wimborne Road in Bournemouth, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Tuesday 5 January 2021 after previously pleading...
Witnesses are being sought to a serious collision in Dartford
A pedestrian and a double-decker bus were involved in the collision on the A226, Highfield Road North, at 11.40pm on Saturday 14 March 2020. A man suffered...
Police investigating a racially aggravated assault have released images of four men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident
Police investigating a racially aggravated assault have released images of four men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. Officers were called...
Two arrests made over fatal stabbing in Camden
Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police logotype UPDATE: Fatal stabbing in Camden Metropolitan Police – Aug 15, 2019 19:18 BST [Victim: Alex Smith]...
Police have now confirmed that the M27 is now being reopened in both directions
Police and Highways Agency are working hard to safely restore congested traffic, which has left vehicles stranded in tailbacks for around 4 hours. The...
Chlorine tablets and batteries Spark chemical incident in Fleet
Emergency services have been called to a chemical incident in Fleet. Police have corded off parts of the Pine Grove whilst a Detection, Identification and...
Justice for Darcy after selfish and exceptionally reckless drink driver is jailed for nine years
An uninsured drink driver who claimed a woman he had fatally injured was feigning her injuries has been jailed for nine years. Godwin Ohue was more than...
Parents of Staffordshire fire death kids remain in custody
The parents of the children who perished in a blaze that ripped through their Staffordshire home remain in custody being grilled by police. Natalie Unitt, 24...
A 34 year-old Liam Wilkinson has been sentenced to time in prison following numerous charges in which he put members of the community at risk.
Liam Wilkinson, of Southey Hall Road, Sheffield was charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop, driving without insurance, possession of...
Woman charged with murder
A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Somerset yesterday (Friday, 14 May). Hayley Keating has been charged with the...
The M25 in Surrey is closed in both directions between J5 Chevening Interchange (A21, M26) and J6 Godstone Interchange (A22) due to a serious collision
The M25 in Surrey is closed in both directions between J5 Chevening Interchange (A21, M26) and J6 Godstone Interchange (A22) due to a serious collision. Surrey...
An officer who pleaded guilty to harassment has been dismissed from the Met
A misconduct hearing, held on Tuesday, 17 August, found that PC Ajay Singh, attached to the North Area Basic Command Unit, breached the Standards of...
A man has been jailed for 16 months after he admitted causing the death of a grandfather by careless driving. Tiberiu Miclea, 42, of Cornwall Road, Bordon...