Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Winchester
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing on 11 February of Hani Solomo in Parsons Green have made a further arrest
A 17-year-old male was arrested on Sunday, 21 February, on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody at a London police station. Two people have...
West Midland Police name teenager Ramani Morgan who was stabbed in Coventry
Police have arrested two people following the tragic fatal stabbing in Coventry last night (Saturday 29 February). We were called to reports of a young man...
Fire crews called to property fire in Paulsgrove
Fire crews from Cosham and Portchester have been called to a property fire on the Paulsgrove Estate in Portsmouth. Crews were mobilised to the scene just after...
Homeowner pulls driver from car moments before it turns into fireball in Sevenoaks Village
A quick thinking West Kingsdown resident has been prised for their swift action in the early hours of Saturday. A car crashed and ploughed into street...
Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a young pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision in Dartford.
The incident happened on Watling Street, near the junction with Meadow Way, shortly after 6.50pm on Saturday 10 July 2021. The pedestrian, a girl aged...
Coastguard and lifeboat launched after people spotted in the water in Newport
A man has been left fighting for his life after a small rowing boat he was onboard capsized and filled with water on the River Medina in the early hours on...
Emergency services called to reports of an explosion in Gravesend
Fire crews from Kent fire and Rescue service and Kent Police have been called after a member the public called reporting 999 reporting that there had been an...
Can you help us find missing 13-year-old Carson from Southsea?
Missing Southsea Teenager Carson was last seen leaving his home in the Waverley Road area of Southsea at 5pm on Friday 12 January. He was due to go to a local...
Polish lorry driver has been jailed for five years after attempting to smuggle two kilos of cocaine into the UK
The National Crime Agency investigated when Grzegorz Waclaw Lasota, 47, from Poland, was stopped at Dover’s Eastern Docks in January this year. Border Force...
Low Lives Vandalise Southsea Model Villiage
DO YOU KNOW THESE YOBS? Southsea Model Village suffered extensive vandalism on Saturday morning by some unwanted visitors in the early hours between 2.15am-2...
Man with life-threatening injuries after fight in The Cut
The Cut in Waterloo was taped off by police on Thursday morning while officers investigated a fight on Wednesday evening. A Met spokesman said that police...
Police are appealing for information after a serious road traffic collision at around 8.45am on Saturday, May 7. It happened on the B2177 Southwick Road at...
Remembering a fearless Lady of the SOE
Given the code name “Marguerite”, Lise de Baissac and Andrée Borrel, became the first female agents to be parachuted into France on September 24,1942. They...
Officers were called to an address on Felix Road, Walton-on-Thames, at around 9pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after an aggravated burglary in Walton-on-Thames yesterday evening (11 May). Officers were called to an address on Felix...
An eighth man has been charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Islington last year
Police investigating the fatal shooting have charged William Hardy, 70 of Islington, with murder today after he was arrested yesterday. He is due to appear at...
Cricket Test series in Sri Lanka postpone due to COVID19
Cricket Test series in Sri Lanka postponed – The ECB said due to the #CoronavirusPandemic the decision has been made for England players to return to the...
Freshwater fire crews train on new fireboat for the Isle of Wight
Firefighters on the Isle of Wight have been getting to grips with the newly purchased fire boat that will serve and provide fire cover on the Island. The...
Detectives are continuing appeal for witnesses and information following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Walthamstow
Detectives are continuing appeal for witnesses and information following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Walthamstow. Police were called at...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire was set at a National Trust car park on the Isle of Wight
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire was set at a National Trust car park on the Isle of Wight yesterday (20 April). Officers believe a fire was set...
Police deployed Armed Response team to the scene and carried out a search and arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A 36-year-old man was attacked with a knife in St Mary’s Street just after 6.15pm on Tuesday 10 August. He suffered serious injuries to his leg. Police...
Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old William Algar in Barnes in January have charged a man with murder
Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old William Algar in Barnes in January have charged a man with murder. Emeka Dawuda-Wodu, 19 of no fixed...
Can you help Police find missing Eva from Cosham?
Eva, 13, was last seen in Paulsgrove and we and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare. She is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, with long...
A dangerous driver has been jailed after he mowed down a teenage student in a hit-and-run and left her to die alone in the middle of the road
Mohammed Youssaf has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars for ploughing in to 18-year-old Emma Guilbert as she walked through Fenham in November 2018...
Oliver died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A34, East Ilsley
A tributes are released by the family of Oliver Williams, and the employer of Oliver Williams. Oli died following a single vehicle road traffic...