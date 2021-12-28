A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was found with stab wound injuries in a Leicester street during the early hours of Monday morning
Police received a call at 12.32am (Monday 27 December)from the East Midlands Ambulance Service who had been called to reports of a man found injured in the street in Evington Road near the junction with Hamilton Street.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was found to have suffered stab wound injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital just after 1am.
Following initial enquiries at the scene, a murder investigation was launched. A cordon remains in place at the scene and a team of officers are carrying out full enquiries including scene analysis, checking CCTV and speaking to people in the area.
Detectives are appealing to anyone with any information which could assist the investigation to make contact.
Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “A man has lost his life and we are determined to find out the full circumstances of how this has happened and who is responsible. We have a dedicated team carrying out detailed enquiries including forensic analysis, CCTV and house to house enquiries.
“But we also need information from you, the public, to help us with this. We know this is a busy area and there will have been people in the area late into the evening yesterday (Boxing Day) and during the early hours of today (Bank Holiday Monday). Please think back – were you in the area of Evington Road and Hamilton Street at this time? Did you see or hear anything which caused you concern? Was there anything that you thought was unusual?
“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, you should also check this and make contact with us”.
Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 19 of 27 December. You can also report online at www.leics.police.uk