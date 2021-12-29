Three people appeared at Croydon Magistrates Court on Monday, 27 December in connection with the murder of Jobari Gooden at Peckham Rye on Friday, 17 December. Momodou Lamin Faal, 27 of Lyndhurst Way, Peckham appeared charged with murder. Olushola Eletu, 39 and Elishah Anderson, 39 of Lettsom Street, Peckham appeared charged with perverting the course of justice. All three were remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 30 December. Jobari was fatally stabbed on Friday 17 December in the Peckham Rye area. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and information about the incident. To contact police directly, please call 101 and quote CAD 4252/17DEC. You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org
Three to appear at Southwark Crown Court in Jobari Gooden murder investigation
