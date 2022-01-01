Unconfirmed Reports of Explosion and fatality at Gosport Property

Emergency services have been scrambled to Durham Street in Gosport just hours into 2022 following reports of an explosion at a property.

Police,Fire crews from Gosport,Portsmouth and Fareham, Paramedics from South Central ambulance and a HART have all been called after a man made claim that he has been out to the shop and on his return reported that an explosion had taken place and his mate was unresponsive and a second person was in possible cardiac arrest.

The call to emergency services was made at around 2.30am.

The reports are unconfirmed, Hampshire Constabulary, Hampshire fire and rescue and South Central ambulance have all been approached for comment.