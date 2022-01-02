BREAKING KENT SITTINGBOURNE

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a bungalow in Swanton Street, in Bredgar, Sittingbourne

January 2, 2022
Seven fire engines attended, as well as a bulk water carrier and a height vehicle.  Crews wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets and fog spikes to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started in the roof space of the property.  No injuries were reported, however two adults suffered symptoms of suspected shock.  The cause of the fire is not yet known but is believed to be accidental. 
