Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a bungalow in Swanton Street, in Bredgar, Sittingbourne
You may also like
A second arrest has been made in connection with an assault in Dover
Detectives arrested a 30-year-old man from Dover on suspicion of assault on Sunday 8 August 2021. He has been released on bail pending further...
Police tackling drug dealing and drug-related violence in Portsmouth carried out two warrants in Elm Grove, Southsea, this evening (March 24) and made 5...
Can you help us find man wanted in connection with incident at East Surrey Hospital?
Police are appealing for your help in finding a man who is wanted in connection with an incident at East Surrey Hospital last week. Tobe Hayden Leigh, 45...
Fire Breaks Out on Wightlink Car Ferry
Breaking News Reports of small Fire onboard Wightlink St Cecila Car Ferry this afternoon. Passengers have been moved to safety to the top deck of the...
Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses to contact than after a motorcyclist died on the M23 ; a 55-year-old man from Worthing, was arrested for drug-driving
Police have issued a further appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist tragically died from the injuries he sustained in a collision on the M23 on Wednesday 20...
Whitstable man arrested for Cheam Murder
A 28-year-old man was arrested today, 23 June, at an address in Whitstable, Kent as part of a pre-planned operation. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and...
Officers have arrested three people following an incident involving weapons in Palmerston Park
Police were called at 1.50pm (Thurs 22 July) to report of a group of men fighting in Palmerston Park, Southampton, armed with weapons. It was reported they...
What a vile human McDonald’ s worker speaks out
In their own words: From a local McDonald’s employee – I have worked in McDonalds for a while now, I have made many friends, I have laughed and I...
Early enquiries led officers to stop a car in Eastbourne less than an hour after the initial call came in
Police were called to Goldstone Crescent around 2.10am on Monday (October 5) to reports of two parked vehicles on fire. It was quickly established that one...
A burglar who struck his victims over the head with two wine bottles has had his sentence increased to 9 years
Darren Rose, aged 29 years, of no fixed abode, was convicted of aggravated burglary following a trial which concluded on Thursday 30 July 2020. The court heard...
Two men have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted of robbing a teenage boy of a pair of trainers in Bicester
Two men have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted of robbing a teenage boy of a pair of trainers in Bicester. Amir Talebi, aged 22, of Stockwell...
Police are “increasingly concerned” for a 33-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday in Brixton
Sarah Everard was last seen walking from near Clapham Junction to her home in Brixton, south London, at around 9.30pm. Her phone signal was last picked up near...
One person taken to hospital after Bus crash in Bromley
Emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus and car in Bromley on Sunday night. Fire crews from Bromley, Officers from the Met Police and ...
A man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Frittenden, near Staplehurst
Detectives also remain keen to hear from anyone who has information on the incident, or anyone who can identify a man in a computer generated image which has...
A prolific offender has been jailed for four years and six months following a number of burglaries in Bournemouth
Kevin Arthur Appleby, 47 and of Wimborne Road in Bournemouth, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Tuesday 5 January 2021 after previously pleading...
Police are appealing for information after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Croydon
Officers were called shortly after 8.50pm on Saturday, 13 March to Church Street, Croydon. A 37-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds at the...
Barrersea tower block drama sparked by candle one left one person
Ten fire engines and around 60 firefighters are dealing with a flat fire on the 20th floor of a block of flats on Westridge Road in #Battersea. Fire crews...
Almost two kilos of cocaine seized in drugs raid near Maidstone
18 June 2021 Two people have been arrested after a search warrant led to the seizure of around two kilograms of suspected cocaine from a property near...
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Eltom Mohamed Eltom in Westminster continue to appeal for information and witnesses.
Police were called shortly after 10pm on Saturday, 31 October to reports of a group of young males fighting on Fernhead Road, W9. Officers attended...
M20 motorway in Kent London-bound closed after collision involving two HGV in thick fog
Officers from Kent Police and Highway England have closed the part of the M20 near Wrotham in Kent following a collision in the early hours of Sunday morning...
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident where two women were injured in #Tilbury.
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident where two women were injured in #Tilbury. We were called to Windrush Road at around...
Police have closed the A32 in both directions after a serious road Collison this morning near Fareham Traffic is backing up in both directions whilst...
Serious Crash closes Part of the A31 near Alresford
Police currently dealing with a serious collision on the A31 Eastbound, between Winchester & Alresford. Emergency services where called to a collision...
More than £20 million in cash and assets has been taken from criminals operating in Kent over the past five years, with close to £8 million taken across 2021
Specialist financial investigators within the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate use the Proceeds of Crime Act to relentlessly pursue organised...