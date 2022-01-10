She was last seen in the Stoke Newington area at about 1.45pm on Friday? She was wearing a cream jacket and black leggings. Please call 101 ref: 3864/08Jan
Can you help us find #missing 67-year-old Hafez
Stop and search man charged with firearms offences
A man has been charged with firearms offences following a stop and search in Kensington and Chelsea. Yousef Dhimmi, 18 of Clare Gardens, W11 was charged on...
Coastguard Helicopter called after Woman has an allergic reaction and Collapses at Bottom of Cliffs in the West Wight
A major rescue operation has taken place in the West Wight this evening involving two coastguard search and rescue teams and Coastguard Helicopter and the Isle...
The Beast Must Die Started filming on the Isle of Wight
The Beast Must Die, one of the scripted, original dramas announced by BritBox UK last month, begins production in and around the Isle of Wight on Monday for a...
Attempted theft of ATM, Ancaster
Officers were called to the Co-op store in Ermine Street, Ancaster at 12.30am this morning. A digger had been driven into the store in an attempt to remove an...
Sussex Police remain committed to establishing the full circumstances into the disappearance of Georgina Gharsallah
Georgina was last seen on March 7, 2018 in Clifton Food and Wines in Clifton Road, Worthing. A full review of Sussex Police’s investigation into the...
Bloodbath on Platform one after stab victim collapses in front of rush passengers in South East London
Police were called at 4pm on Monday, 7 December to reports of a stabbing in Ridsdale Road, SE20. The man is understood to have been stabbed and...
78-year-old man extradited from Australia sentenced to seven years for child sex offences
A wanted man who fled to Australia 25 years ago has been jailed today at Grimsby Crown Court for multiple sex offences against four children. David Wilson (78)...
Sadly, nine police officers were also injured while policing the event. Two of which required hospital treatment for head injuries
Sixteen people have been arrested today (Saturday, 26 September) during demonstrations in Trafalgar Square, which then moved towards Hyde Park. Arrests were...
Officers are continuing to appeal for information after a man was charged over a robbery and collision in Sittingbourne
At around 4.50pm on Saturday 11 December 2021, a man was reportedly robbed of his car in London Road before it was involved in a two-vehicle collision. ...
Harlow man who attacked women with carving fork jailed
A man who repeatedly stabbed two women with a carving fork in their Harlow home has been jailed for 10 years. Alan Giles, 67, of Woodley’s, Harlow, was...
Isle of Wight Fire Crews called to Bus vs Car collision in the West Wight
Fire crews from Isle of Wight fire and rescue service have just returned from a rather tight situation involving a bus and a car in Totland on the Island this...
Officers investigating an incident where minicab driver in Stratford was racially abused by a passenger have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to
On Monday, 28 June police received a report of the abuse and criminal damage that had occurred in the vicinity of Stratford station on the evening of...
Over 100 Firefighters have been called to a council depot ablaze in Weymouth that has caused over £1 million in damage
Fifteen fire appliances and nearly one hundred fighters and officers are involved in the significant incident that broke out on Sunday afternoon. Crews from...
Witnesses are sought to a fatal collision in which a woman died near Sittingbourne
Tuesday 24 August 2021 Witnesses sought to fatal collision near Sittingbourne Witnesses are sought to a fatal collision in which a woman died near...
Detectives have arrested seven men as part of an ongoing operation into serious violent criminal activity in London
Detectives have arrested seven men as part of an ongoing operation into serious violent criminal activity in London. At around 7.25pm on Wednesday, 8 April...
Police cordon off Southampton lay-by
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have thrown up a cordon around a lay-by on the outskirts of Southampton. A large scene has been cordoned off by scene tape...
Man attacks Casino Worker and threatened her with a knife in Southampton
Police investigating an assault in Southampton have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to. Officers were called following the incident at...
Nearly 10 years ago London was shocked by massive riot across every London brought madness
The police and government lost control of London for 2-3 days the riot was linked to the police shooting death of Tottenham man-mark Duggan Who remembers the...
Ten people have been charged following firearms warrants in east London, Essex and Kent
The warrants, at eleven addresses, were executed on Wednesday, 3 March, and resulted in ten people being arrested. They have since been charged with...
Man charged with Rape attack
A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Brent. Dorin Varga, 33 of Victoria Avenue, Wembley, HA9, was charged with rape, sexual assault, robbery and...
Car leaves carriageway near Winchester
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A31 Alresford Road, Winchester. A car left Alresford Road near St...
Royal Air Force Typhoon jets will be in Lithuania for the summer, patrolling and protecting NATO airspace. The aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth in northern...
Manhunt for Lewisham Sex Attacker
Detectives investigating a sexual assault have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to. A 28-year-old woman boarded a route 136 bus at 2.10am on...
Seventh arrest made over Canterbury teen attack
An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate into a serious assault in Canterbury has led to a seventh arrest. Officers were called to...