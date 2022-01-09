Major Road in Portsmouth remains closed with person left fighting for their lives after collision

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary Roads Policing Unit have closed Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth after a pedestrian has suffered life-changing injuries in a collision.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service were called shortly after 10.00 am after a vehicle hit a pedestrian close to the pedestrian crossing of Fratton Way.

Specialist medics from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were also in attendance to administer life-saving treatment.

The casualty was stabilized at the scene has been airlifted to Southampton Trauma centre for life-saving treatment.

Hampshire Police have been approached for comment