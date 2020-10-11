Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashboard mounted camera footage following a collision in Blackburn which left a pedestrian seriously injured

Police were called around 10pm yesterday (Friday, October 9) to reports of a collision on Preston New Road outside the BP Petrol Station close to the junction of Montague Street.

A black BMW 3 Series car had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian, a 52-year-old man from Blackburn, before colliding with a fence on the petrol station forecourt.

The man suffered serious injuries to his chest and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the BMW, a 21-year-old man from Blackburn, was spoken to at the scene of the collision and will be re-interviewed in due course.

We are keen to trace the BMW’s movements leading up to the collision and are keen to speak to anyone who has any CCTV footage on Montague Street or Preston New Road towards Barbara Castle Way.

PC David Todhunter, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Blackburn.

“A pedestrian has been left badly injured and we want to establish exactly what happened.

“We are keen to speak to any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which might show the scene.

“Please get in touch if you can help.”