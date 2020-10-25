Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in east London.

Police on routine patrol were notified at 2.49pm on Friday, 23 October of a collision between a lorry and cyclist on Cambridge Heath Road at the junction with Hackney Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The 23-year-old cyclist was taken to an east London hospital for treatment to serious injuries. She remains in a stable condition; her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

They would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cams.

Anyone with information is asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874 or police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4564/23Oct.